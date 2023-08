Sports data technology provider Genius Sports has posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2023 as group revenue reached $86.8 million.

Exceeding its previous Q2 guidance of $80 million, revenue increased by 22 per cent compared to the same period last year, benefiting from a 27 per cent rise in core Betting Technology, Content & Services revenue to $56.9 million.

Revenue from Media Technology, Content & Services rose 22 per cent to $18.4 million, driven by [...]