London-listed sports betting technology provider Sportech has posted a loss of £0.3 million for the first half of 2023, despite seeing revenue increase by 8 per cent to £13.5 million.

Revenue from Sportech Venues, which operates nine gaming venues across Connecticut, grew by 8.5 per cent to £12.7 million, of which £9.8m was derived from wagering revenue, £1.9 million from food and beverage sales, and £1.0 million in sports betting commission.

Following the sale of its remaining [...]