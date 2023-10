Latvia’s Council of Ministers has approved amendments to increase taxes on land-based and online gambling.

The amendments were approved on Monday (9 October) and will come into force on 1 January 2024 as part of a package of bills related to the state budget.

Land-based gambling operators will see the tax payable on each gaming table rise from €28,080 to €33,696 per calendar year.

The tax on each slot machine goes from €5,172 per year to €6,204, while [...]