Interview: Soft2Bet on its global expansion plans

Soft2Bet general counsel David Yatom Hay speaks to Gaming Intelligence about the company’s expansions plans as the operator and supplier goes full steam ahead into new markets.

It’s been a busy few months for Soft2Bet since Yatom joined the company in March, with the company significantly expanding its European footprint through new licence approvals in Greece and Romania.

“The Greek B2B license followed our B2C license approval in the country and underscored our commitment to broadening our European reach,” says Yatom. “We have a lot going on in Greece as we are about to launch our elabet.gr brand.”

Yatom, who joined Soft2Bet from DraftKings, also views Romania as a pivotal market for establishing the company’s foothold in Eastern Europe, with Soft2Bet set to launch locally focussed brand Don.ro in the market.

“Our entry into Romania, coupled with the introduction of Don.ro is a new milestone for the company, further solidifying our presence across Europe,” Yatom explains. “Don.ro will showcase our offerings in the country and users will get a glimpse of our commitment to the Romanian market.

“These licenses in Greece and Romania signify our continued commitment to expanding into regulated markets, ensuring our growth, and strengthening our position as a leading gaming platform provider.”

Eastern Europe is not the only region that Soft2Bet has set its sights on, with the company also preparing to enter the North American market for the first time.

“We are currently in the process of obtaining a license in Ontario, Canada,” Yatom says. “We're in the final stages of certification and we anticipate that by the end of the year we'll be ready to launch our games in the Canadian market.

“It is one of the country's most populous provinces with a burgeoning iGaming scene and we anticipate launching our games there by the end of the year, marking a significant milestone in our North American journey.”

Yatom says that Soft2bet’s latest forays are not motivated by numbers but rather to maximise its reach in the midst of tough competition.

“This expansion is not just about entering new territories, it's about establishing a strong presence,” says Yatom. “The decision to enter a new market is never taken lightly. We conduct thorough research, considering factors such as market saturation and the overall value of operating in that particular region.”

For Yatom, the key component of Soft2Bet’s strategy in these new market entries, especially in Canada, is having robust marketing partnerships.

“These collaborations are designed to amplify our reach and ensure that our offerings resonate with a wider audience,” he explains. “This is a significant step for us, considering the potential of the Canadian gaming market and the strength that our marketing partnerships bring to our expansion efforts.”

Latin America is another region that is attracting a lot of attention in the iGaming space, and Soft2Bet is also keen to make its mark there.

“The LatAm markets represent a significant opportunity for Soft2Bet,” says Yatom. “With its rapidly growing online gaming industry, Latin America offers a promising landscape for operators and suppliers and we're closely monitoring the regulatory changes and market dynamics in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

“Our goal is to tailor our offerings to resonate with the unique preferences of players in this region, ensuring a seamless and culturally relevant gaming experience.”

Regulatory challenges

However, it has not been all smooth sailing for Soft2bet in the United States due to the fragmented regulatory landscape.

“The United States, with its state-by-state regulatory approach, presents both challenges and immense opportunities,” says Yatom. “We're keenly observing the evolving regulatory landscape and are actively exploring partnerships and strategies to establish a foothold in this lucrative market.”

Yatom believes that the company will aim to offer US players a unique gaming experience that aligns with their preferences, while adhering to the strict regulatory standards set by individual states.

“We are continuously evaluating potential markets for expansion, both in Europe and worldwide,” Yatom continues. “Our ambition is to grow our license portfolio, especially as a gaming and platform supplier. Despite the challenges, our commitment to growth remains unwavering. We are constantly striving to expand our operations and will continue to do so in the future.”

Supplier innovations

Geographic expansion is as important a part of Soft2Bet’s strategic focus this year as product development. The company recently introduced new City-Builder gamification technology that allow players to build and customize their own virtual cities while they play.

The aim is to enhance player engagement, personalize the experience for players, and increase player retention.

“Our plans regarding it are to develop the momentum and see how it performs,” adds Yatom. “Soft2Bet's distinctiveness in the competitive landscape is rooted in our unwavering commitment to product excellence, exceptional design, and a unique player experience.”

Yatom also highlights the platform's distinctive gamification features, extensive localization, and broad personalization capabilities.

“These elements are not just add-ons but integral to modern iGaming solutions that operators seek to establish leadership in any market,” he says. “By tailoring our solutions to diverse audiences' specific needs and preferences, we position ourselves to secure a significant market share among other providers.”

“Our dedication to technological innovation is a cornerstone of our strategy,” he adds. “We're at the cutting edge, consistently developing pioneering technologies and features that set us apart. Our platform is known for its user-friendliness, combined with our unique gamification and localization services.

“We always strive to have the latest and best technologies. One of the big steps we took was to upgrade our platform last year, as we understand how having new technologies is crucial to keep pace in our industry. This is also a significant added value compared to our competitors with legacy codes and old platforms.”

He also believes that technological innovation is strengthened through Soft2Bet’s new partnerships.

“Our focus remains on fostering meaningful collaborations, especially as we expand our B2B engagements,” he concludes. “We always try to find market-specific content which attracts all player demographics. So, with an ever-increasing portfolio, it's only a matter of time - stay tuned for the next partnership on the horizon!”

With a clear roadmap in place, the future looks promising for Soft2Bet.