Soft2Bet expands into Italy with new B2B licence

Soft2Bet is continuing its recent European expansion after securing approval to launch its B2B services in Italy.

The strategic expansion will see Soft2Bet collaborate with Italy's iGaming regulator Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli (ADM) to certify its platform and ensure ongoing compliance with local laws and regulations.

"We at Soft2Bet are happy to deepen our European presence with this exciting venture into the Italian market,” said Soft2Bet general counsel David Yatom Hay. “This is yet another example of Soft2Bet’s steadfast commitment to expand its regulatory portfolio.

“We're confident that Italian operators will greatly benefit from what Soft2Bet has to offer to the market.”

The Italy approval follows Soft2Bet’s recent expansion into Greece, Romania and Denmark.