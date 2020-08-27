BGC strengthens UK online gambling advertising rules

The Betting and Gaming Council has introduced new restrictions on advertising by online gambling operators in the United Kingdom to ensure that young people are not exposed to ads.

The new rules include a requirement that all sponsored or paid for social media adverts must be targeted at consumers aged 25 and over, unless the website can prove its adverts can be precisely targeted at over 18s.

Gambling ads on search engines will in future include a message that they are for over 18s only, with the ads required to include safer gambling messaging.

Gambling ads on YouTube will also be age restricted to ensure that they cannot be seen by people under the age of 18, with gambling operators also required to post frequent responsible gambling messages on their Twitter accounts.

“As the new standards body for the regulated sector, we are committed to driving up standards within the betting and gaming industry,” said BGC chief executive Michael Dugher. “We have made excellent progress in recent times and the Industry Code for Socially Responsible Advertising is updated as technology evolves. The latest edition is further evidence of our determination to continue to ensure that standards are rising and are as high as they can possibly be.”

The new rules come into force on October 1.

“BGC members have a zero tolerance attitude to under-18s betting, and from requirements for safer gambling messages to restrictions on YouTube advertising, this new code shows how seriously the BGC, who represent regulated betting but not the National Lottery, take our responsibilities,” Dugher added.

“At the same time, we urge the Government to work with us to crack down on black market operators who have no interest in safer gambling or protecting their customers and do not work to the same responsible standards as BGC members.”