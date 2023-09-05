This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BGC strengthens responsible advertising code

5th September 2023 8:30 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has announced plans to update the Industry Code for Socially Responsible Advertising in the United Kingdom to further safeguard people under the age of 18.

The new rules will come into force in December under the Seventh Industry Code for Socially Responsible Advertising and include a requirement that social media ads be targeted at consumers aged 25 or older.

This will apply to all sponsored or paid social media ads on platforms that provide an appropriate age filter.

The current commitment to devote 20 per cent of TV and radio advertising to safer gambling messaging will also be extended under the new code to include digital media advertising.

“As the standards body for the regulated sector, we are committed to continuing to drive up standards and make big changes across the betting and gaming industry. Helping protect young people is our number one priority,” said Michael Dugher, chief executive of the BGC. “BGC Members have already taken significant steps to ensure adverts by our members only reach the right audiences. With more help from the platforms, we can do even more.

“Safer gambling messaging is also absolutely crucial,” Dugher added. “It is about ensuring that customers use safer gambling tools like setting deposits limits and time outs, but also it is about the vitally important work of signposting the help that is out there to help the minority of gamblers who might be struggling with their betting and gaming.”

The BGC represents over 90 per cent of the regulated betting and gaming industry in the UK and worked alongside Bacta, Bingo Association and the Lotteries Council to formulate these new rules.

