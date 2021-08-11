bwin extends German football sponsorship deals

Entain’s bwin brand has extended its sponsorship deals with five German football clubs until the end of the 2023/2024 season.

bwin will continue to support professional football in Germany for a further three seasons as the exclusive sports betting partner of Bundesliga teams Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin, Cologne, St. Pauli and Dynamo Dresden.

“It’s a great honour for us to continue our long-term partnership with these long-standing clubs,” said Entain managing director of digital Europe Stephan Heilmann. “Our sponsorships underline the importance of the fans and the passion for football. Authenticity is a top priority for bwin, just as it is for our five partner clubs. We’re therefore delighted to be maintaining our close partnership with them over the next three years.”

Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer said: “We’d like to thank bwin for placing their trust in us. We still believe that the two brands are an excellent match. Since we’re always interested in long-term partnerships, it’s only logical to continue our existing collaboration.”

FC Cologne managing director Alexander Wehrle said the club was “delighted” to have bwin as a powerful brand at their side as a betting partner.

“Working together, we’ve already developed exciting features for our fans such as FC Cologne Matchday Tip and betting odds integration on our platforms, and will continue on this successful path together,” he said.

FC St Pauli sales manager Bernd von Geldern added: “Over the past three years, we’ve found bwin to be a reliable partner, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue working together in the long term. bwin is an internationally networked brand with high appeal, yet also closely associated with German football. We look forward to the fantastic projects we’ll be carrying out together in the coming seasons.”

The deals continue bwin’s support of football across Europe, with the operator sponsoring FC Valencia in Spain’s La Liga, the Portuguese national football league, which will be renamed Liga Bwin next season, Olympiacos Piraeus in Greece, as well as Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League.

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.71 per cent lower at 1,957.50 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.