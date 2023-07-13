Betclic replaces bwin as Liga Portugal title sponsor

Online betting and gaming operator Betclic has been named as the official title sponsor of Portugal’s top-flight football league, Liga Portugal.

In a deal brokered by IMG, the multi-year deal runs through 2027 and will see the league renamed as Liga Portugal Betclic.

As well as naming and branding rights, the agreement also includes IP, digital communications, marketing and content generation opportunities. Betclic and Liga Portugal will also collaborate on various CSR projects through the Liga Foundation.

“It is a privilege for Liga Portugal to associate with a market-leading brand such as Betclic. This partnership unequivocally demonstrates the high level of professional football in Portugal,” said Liga Portugal president Pedro Proença. “Brands like Betclic share our vision and, above all, our ambition for the growth of Portuguese professional football. We are proud that our top league will be called ‘Liga Portugal Betclic’ this season.”

Betclic head of international markets Ricardo Domingues said: “It is with great pride, and mainly with the sense of responsibility that being market leaders demands of us, that Betclic assumes its sponsorship of Liga Portugal - the main championship in the country, thus reaffirming our commitment to supporting football and national sport.

“We believe that the combination of the potential of both parties, aligned with a common desire to develop the competition and reinforce our values, are factors that bring us closer together with the purpose of continuing to serve people, fans, athletes, clubs, organisations and sports agents - always for an increasingly better sport,” he added.

IMG managing director of football events Adolfo Bara added: “We’re delighted to bring together one of European football’s top leagues with a European leader in sports betting. Liga Portugal and Betclic share core values and missions of passion and enhancing the fan experience, which will be reflected in their activations and efforts to promote safe, legal betting in Portugal.”

Liga Portugal was previously sponsored by Entain’s bwin brand for the past two seasons.