Stake.com agrees record sponsorship deal with Everton

English Premier League side Everton FC has confirmed a club record shirt sponsorship deal with operator Stake.com.

After taking up the option to end club’s previous sponsorship with Cazoo early, the new multi-year partnership with the online casino and sports betting platform will commence on 1 July and is the highest value front-of-shirt deal in the club’s 144-year history.

As Everton’s main partner, the Stake.com brand will feature on front of the men’s and women’s playing shirts, as well as appearing on screens and media backdrops at Goodison Park and Finch Farm, and across the club’s digital platforms.

“Stake.com is an ambitious organisation with impressive growth plans and we’re all very excited to enter into a partnership with them at this stage in their journey,” said Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale. “My talented colleagues in our new Revenue Team have made excellent progress in recent months and worked tirelessly to secure what is the biggest main partnership deal in the club’s history - I’d like to congratulate them on this achievement and, on behalf of everyone at the club, express my gratitude to Stake.com for choosing Everton as a long-term partner.

“Finally, I am pleased to say that we have already been working together with Stake.com on some exciting activities and content for our local and international supporters and we look forward to sharing more detail on these plans soon.”

The partnership with Everton represents further expansion of Stake’s sponsorship portfolio, building on its recent unveiling as the UFC’s official betting partner in Latin America, Asia and Brazil.

The operator also has a number of global ambassadors, with rapper and actor Drake and UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Jose Aldo, alongside Argentina striker Sergio Aguero.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Everton, a club steeped in tradition and with a passionate and loyal fanbase respected the world over,” said Stake.com head of acquisition Akhil Sarin. “Everton is a club that perfectly complements our own growth ambitions as we seek to expand our presence globally and strengthen our top-tier sports sponsorship portfolio.

“It’s a huge honour for everyone at Stake.com to be joining the Everton family and playing our part in supporting the club in the transition to the new stadium. We look forward to celebrating this most exciting chapter in the club’s history with Evertonians everywhere.”