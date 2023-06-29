This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

SBOTOP signs record shirt sponsorship deal with Fulham FC

29th June 2023 8:25 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

English Premier League side Fulham FC has agreed a record sponsorship deal with Asian-facing betting operator SBOTOP.

The operator has been unveiled as the new front of shirt sponsor and principal partner of the club for the 2023/24 season, with the SBOTOP logo to feature on the Men’s first team kit and training kit sleeve, as well as on signage in-stadium.

“We are delighted and excited to bring our two ‘Premier Brands’ together,” said SBOTOP chief executive Bill Mummery. “Jointly, we look forward to increasing both our brands’ awareness on a truly global platform in the coming seasons. I wish Fulham an enjoyable and rewarding trip to the USA.”

Fulham FC commercial director Jon Don-Carolis, added: “We are pleased to welcome SBOTOP as our Front of Shirt partner as we continue our exciting journey in the Premier League.

“The coveted front of shirt sponsorship plays an integral part in keeping the club competitive through significant revenue, and we look forward to celebrating continued success in 2023/24.”

Related Tags
Casino English Premier League Football Fulham FC iGaming Sponsorship Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Articles

Fitzdares becomes official UK betting partner of Fulham FC

W88 partners Fulham FC in record shirt sponsorship deal

Asiabet33 named Asian betting partner of Fulham FC

Spreadex seals Fulham FC shirt sponsorship deal

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming and more

Scout Gaming’s FanTeam agrees Fulham FC partnership

BetVictor named Main Team Partner of Fulham FC

Dafabet signs three-year Norwich City shirt sponsorship deal

Tempobet named UK betting partner of Fulham FC

Dafabet seals shirt sponsorship deal with Fulham FC

Queens Park Rangers signs Sportito as fantasy sports partner

Rank’s Grosvenorsport.com signs first horseracing sponsorship

How to get ahead in sport sponsorship

Feature: How to get ahead in sport sponsorship

Fulham FC signs Rank’s Grosvenor Casinos as main sponsor

sg
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Amusnet
Galaxsys
Playtech
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution