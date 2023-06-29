SBOTOP signs record shirt sponsorship deal with Fulham FC

English Premier League side Fulham FC has agreed a record sponsorship deal with Asian-facing betting operator SBOTOP.

The operator has been unveiled as the new front of shirt sponsor and principal partner of the club for the 2023/24 season, with the SBOTOP logo to feature on the Men’s first team kit and training kit sleeve, as well as on signage in-stadium.

“We are delighted and excited to bring our two ‘Premier Brands’ together,” said SBOTOP chief executive Bill Mummery. “Jointly, we look forward to increasing both our brands’ awareness on a truly global platform in the coming seasons. I wish Fulham an enjoyable and rewarding trip to the USA.”

Fulham FC commercial director Jon Don-Carolis, added: “We are pleased to welcome SBOTOP as our Front of Shirt partner as we continue our exciting journey in the Premier League.

“The coveted front of shirt sponsorship plays an integral part in keeping the club competitive through significant revenue, and we look forward to celebrating continued success in 2023/24.”