Gaming Intelligence
NetEnt goes live with The Cordish Companies in Pennsylvania

12th October 2020 9:00 am GMT
Stockholm-listed casino supplier NetEnt has expanded its US presence with a deal to provide its online casino and table games to The Cordish Companies in Pennsylvania.

The Cordish Companies’ recently launched online casino PlayLive! now features the supplier’s popular titles, including market favourites Starburst, Gonzo's Quest and Divine Fortune.

“PlayLive! will be a major contender in Pennsylvania’s online market and we’re proud to be supporting The Cordish Companies with this new venture,” says Brian Kraft, NetEnt vice president commercial, Americas.

“The diversity of our table games and casino portfolio offers something for everyone, helping the operator to cross-sell to its existing land-based player base and attract new audiences.”

PlayLive! was launched online in Pennsylvania in August, ahead of the opening of The Cordish Companies two new land-based casinos in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

“As one of the first suppliers to go-live in Pennsylvania, NetEnt’s portfolio is must-have for any operator looking to compete in the online sector,” said Brian Uran, vice president of marketing at PlayLive!. “Partnering with them was a priority for the launch of PlayLive!”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading 1.03 per cent lower at SEK96.00 per share in Stockholm early Monday morning.

