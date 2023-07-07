Rootz promotes Sam Brown to CEO

Malta-headquartered online casino operator Rootz has appointed Sam Brown as its new chief executive officer.

Brown joined the company a year ago as chief commercial officer and will now take over from incumbent CEO and co-founder Lasse Rantala, who moves to the new role of chairman.

Brown has over fifteen years’ experience in the iGaming industry, having worked for the likes of Hero Gaming, NetEnt, Betsson and Betfair.

“As I pass on the mantle of CEO to Sam, I am filled with immense pride and confidence,” said Rantala. “Sam's commitment to excellence, strategic mindset, and passion for innovation make him the perfect fit to lead Rootz into its next chapter.

“I have full faith in his ability to steer our company to even greater heights and the board is fully dedicated to offering him unwavering support every step of the way.”

Commenting on his promotion, Brown said: “After an exciting first year at Rootz my passion for the business has only grown stronger. We have a great vision for the future, and have the people, technology, and ambition to deliver it. It’s an honour to be entrusted with the next phase of the Rootz journey.”

Rootz recently expanded its senior management team with the appointment of Martin Kunath as chief marketing officer, and Giacomo Bulian as chief compliance officer.