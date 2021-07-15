This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
NetEnt launches Starburst sequel Starburst XXXtreme

15th July 2021 10:03 am GMT
Evolution

Evolution-owned casino games developer NetEnt has launched Starburst XXXtreme, the sequel to one of its most popular slot games to date.

The new game is a kaleidoscopic 5×3 slot that includes the iconic Wilds of Starburst, which award re-spins, random multipliers and spontaneously activated Random Wilds.

The game also sees the debut of XXXtreme Spins, where players have the option of purchasing to guarantee Starburst Wilds when activated.

“Starburst XXXtreme is a fun-focused addition to any gaming portfolio, with an easy-to-understand mechanic - and it brings a great legacy,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

“Everyone knows the Starburst name. It’s been a slot favourite for years. We’ve been working hard to keep those classic features that make the game so popular, and the team have done a great job at incorporating them into an XXXtreme version that will appeal to current, as well as the next generation, of players.”

“It’s a big responsibility working on an already well-loved game, but with Starburst XXXtreme there’s a great blend between old and new,” he added. “We’re looking forward to seeing this game out in the market, and we’re sure players are going to love the gaming experience just as much as we loved creating it.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were unchanged in Stockholm Thursday morning at SEK1,408.80 per share.

