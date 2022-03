White Hat Studios has agreed a content supply deal with FanDuel Group that will significantly increase its presence in regulated iGaming markets in the United States.

White Hat Studios will supply games and work with FanDuel to create bespoke titles and short-term exclusives for the operator in the regulated markets of New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and West Virginia.

The games will be rolled out with the FanDuel brand, as well as Stardust Casino, PokerStars and Mohegan [...]