Soft2Bet expands platform with Gaming Realms integration

Malta-based iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has expanded its casino platform through a new integration with Gaming Realms.

Following an integration via Relax Gaming, Soft2Bet will add Gaming Realms’ Slingo content to its portfolio of brands, including titles such as Slingo Starburst and Slingo Sweet Bonanza.

“We’re delighted to have reached an agreement with Gaming Realms, this partnership allows us to significantly elevate our product offering and provide players with even more amazing content,” said Soft2Bet director of gaming Daniel Mitton. “Gaming Realms offers an impressive assortment of games, with its innovative and unique Slingo IP at the heart of the offering - combining the finest aspects of slots and bingo.”

Gaming Realms head of business partnerships Mouhcine Jalili commented: "We’re excited to have agreed a partnership with Soft2Bet, a platform already has an established and dedicated player base, allowing us to expand our player reach.

“The Soft2Bet platform represents access to another market leading operator with international presence, collaboration with Daniel and the team we’re hopeful of expanding the partnership in the near future.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 0.38 per cent higher at 26.10 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.