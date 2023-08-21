This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Octoplay secures full Malta iGaming supplier licence

21st August 2023 9:52 am GMT
Casino games supplier Octoplay has secured a full iGaming supplier licence from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Octoplay had previously been granted a recognition notice by the MGA last December, allowing the company to start supplying its games to MGA-licensed operators.

“We are committed to obtaining a licence in every single regulated market in the world and securing our Malta licence has been a priority for us,” said Octoplay commercial director Nick Vuchev. “This licence significantly increases the distribution of our games in core jurisdictions across the globe.

“We take great pride in our new license from such a prestigious regulatory authority. This achievement enables operators licensed in Malta to present our suite of content to their players, giving them the opportunity to experience firsthand what all the excitement is about.”

The Malta licence adds to Octoplay’s licence in Sweden and certifications in the UK and Romania, among others.

“Octoplay provides a suite of games that every operator in the industry wants, and we are working hard to ensure we can provide our content to operators in all regulated markets,” said Octoplay founder and CEO Carl Ejlertsson. “Securing our Malta licence is a major step forward to achieving this, and we look forward to seeing our games land in the lobbies of popular online casino brands in markets across Europe and beyond.”

