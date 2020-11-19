Wind Creek Bethlehem opens retail sportsbook with Betfred

Wind Creek Bethlehem has become the latest casino to open a sportsbook in Pennsylvania.

The Sportsbook at Wind Creek Bethlehem opened Wednesday, providing sports fans with two video walls and 31 TVs to view the action, alongside three betting windows and eight self-service betting kiosks.

The retail sportsbook is powered by Betfred Sports using Scientific Games’ OpenSports platform, and will be followed by the launch of mobile betting in the coming weeks.

“Opening the Sportsbook at Wind Creek Bethlehem provides yet another exciting gaming opportunity for our Guests,” said Jay Dorris, president & CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality. “Partnering with Betfred USA Sports will allow us to bring a first-class sports betting experience in a high energy environment to the property.”

Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports, commented: “We're extremely excited about our partnership with Wind Creek Hospitality and couldn't be happier with the launch of our third US-based sportsbook in one year. Pennsylvania is a massive sports betting market, and we look forward to making Wind Creek Bethlehem a go-to destination for sports bettors.”

Betfred USA Sports also operates in Colorado and Indiana.