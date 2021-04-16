This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Genius Sports secures official data partnership with Japan’s B.LEAGUE

16th April 2021 8:32 am GMT

Genius Sports has been selected as the official data and video streaming partner of Japan’s B.LEAGUE professional basketball association.

Genius has been granted the exclusive right to capture, manage and distribute the B.LEAGUE’s official data and video content to its global network of regulated sportsbook partners, while its Bet Monitoring System will help to safeguard Japanese basketball from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption.

The supplier’s FIBA LiveStats data collection tool will capture advanced play-by-play statistics on over 1,000 games a season from the top two divisions, B1 and B2, helping to power box scores, shot charts and data-driven analytics tools, while its GeniusLive streaming solution will help the B.LEAGUE to broadcast B2 games.

“We are delighted to partner with Genius Sports and with the technology they provide, will be able to enhance fans’ experience across digital platforms worldwide, while providing new insights to coaches and players and raising the integrity of our league,” said B.LEAGUE chairman Shinji Shimada.

Genius Sports commercial director of APAC Thomas Klingebiel commented: “Amidst the huge challenges that sports have faced over the last 12 months, rights holders are looking for innovative platforms to reconnect with fans and generate new revenue streams. Together, FIBA LiveStats and GeniusLive will enable the B.LEAGUE to control its live data and video content, transforming how audiences around the world interact with every play.

“We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with one of the premier basketball leagues in Asia and look forward to facilitating the next stage of their digital transformation.”

