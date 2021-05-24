IMG Arena expands football rights portfolio with new deal in Croatia

Sports data provider IMG Arena has expanded its Croatian football rights package through a new multi-year agreement with broadcaster and production rights holder Endorphin Magine.

The new deal covers data and live video footage for all domestic league and cup competitions from the 2022/23 season, when Endorphin Magine’s ten-year broadcast and production deal with the Croation Football Association (HNS) kicks off.

IMG Arena already provides sports data to betting operators for the top tier Croatian First Football League.

“Croatian football is an excellent product within our portfolio and one we know will be popular,” said IMG Arena rights director Mark Wrigley. “We’re pleased to have boosted our offering with this extended partnership. As we continue to build out a rounded product range that includes top football content from around the world.”

Endorphin Magine CEO David Johnson added: “We have seen the value that IMG Arena has delivered for Croatian football. We look forward to increasing that with this deal which significantly extends the partnership in scope and duration.”