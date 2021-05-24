This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

IMG Arena expands football rights portfolio with new deal in Croatia

24th May 2021 10:38 am GMT

Sports data provider IMG Arena has expanded its Croatian football rights package through a new multi-year agreement with broadcaster and production rights holder Endorphin Magine.

The new deal covers data and live video footage for all domestic league and cup competitions from the 2022/23 season, when Endorphin Magine’s ten-year broadcast and production deal with the Croation Football Association (HNS) kicks off.

IMG Arena already provides sports data to betting operators for the top tier Croatian First Football League.

“Croatian football is an excellent product within our portfolio and one we know will be popular,” said IMG Arena rights director Mark Wrigley. “We’re pleased to have boosted our offering with this extended partnership. As we continue to build out a rounded product range that includes top football content from around the world.”

Endorphin Magine CEO David Johnson added: “We have seen the value that IMG Arena has delivered for Croatian football. We look forward to increasing that with this deal which significantly extends the partnership in scope and duration.”

Related Tags
Croatia Croation Football Association Football IMG Arena Sports Betting Sports Data
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

IMG Arena secures in-play distribution rights for PGA Championship

IMG Arena enhances rightsholder services with FlightScope acquisition

BetMGM partners IMG Arena to enhance golf betting

Leap Gaming rolls out EuroLeague Instant Legends with Kaizen

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

IMG Arena seals live streaming extension with Poland’s Ekstraklasa

IMG Arena expands live streaming rights for World Snooker Tour

South Africa’s Peermont enters sports betting market with DraftKings

IMG Arena adds Italian basketball to betting rights portfolio

IMG Arena seals live streaming deal in Turkey with Misli.com

Pronet Gaming brings in new sales director to lead African expansion

PointsBet seals NCAA Colorado Buffaloes sponsorship deal

IMG Arena secures Brazilian basketball live streaming extension

IMG Arena expands into Latin America with Betcris deal

IMG Arena signs strategic partnership to grow table tennis

G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Scientific Games
Wazdan
Greentube
Sportradar
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming