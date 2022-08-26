This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Genius Sports agrees supply deal with Bally’s

26th August 2022 9:45 am GMT

New York-listed Genius Sports has agreed a data and streaming partnership with Bally's Interactive.

Genius Sports will provide its full suite of official data and live streaming solutions to Bally’s Interactive brands, including online sportsbook Bally Bet.

This includes Genius Sports’ suite of NFL products and services, as well as thousands of low latency video feeds from sports leagues across the globe.

“With its market-leading brands and impressive line-up of official sports team partners, we are thrilled to enter into such a wide-ranging partnership with Bally’s Interactive,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “Our highly bespoke official data, trading, risk and live streaming solutions will power first-class betting experiences for Bally’s customers across the U.S.”

Bally's Interactive North America chief operating officer Adi Dhandhania said that “working with Genius will help ensure that our products have the industry-leading features consumers expect from their favourite sports apps.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI) closed 5.25 per cent higher at $4.21 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in Bally's Corp. (NYSE:BALY) closed 0.93 per cent higher at $25.94 per share.

