Genius Sports extends data partnership with Football DataCo

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has extended and expanded its exclusive official betting data partnership with Football DataCo.

The new partnership with the UK football data rights holder runs until the end of the 2024-2025 season and will see Genius Sports supply low latency live data from the English Premier League (EPL), English Football League (EFL) and Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) to the global sports betting industry.

The supplier has been the exclusive distributor of data from over 4,000 UK football fixtures per season to sportsbooks since the beginning of the 2019 football season.

The extended partnership will also see Genius Sports capture tracking data for all Sky Bet EFL Championship and Championship Play-Off matches through its Second Spectrum technology.

As a result, Genius Sports’ AI-powered tracking systems will be installed at all remaining Championship grounds, capturing positional information on every player, match official and the ball.

“Genius Sports and Second Spectrum continue to generate first class data and provide innovative solutions for a variety of Football DataCo’s stakeholders,” said Football DataCo general manager Adrian Ford. “The technology is improving all the time, extending the creative use of data to improve the presentation of English and Scottish football.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke commented: “The Premier League is the most popular league in world sport and Genius Sports has created the fastest, most accurate and secure feed on UK football to power first-class products for sportsbooks around the world.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership to continue to power innovation and now to expand it to include our suite of AI-powered Second Spectrum Tracking Data technology for the EFL Championship as well as the Premiere League.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.18 per cent lower at $5.87 per share in New York Friday.