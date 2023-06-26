This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

Genius Sports extends data partnership with Football DataCo

26th June 2023 9:11 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has extended and expanded its exclusive official betting data partnership with Football DataCo.

The new partnership with the UK football data rights holder runs until the end of the 2024-2025 season and will see Genius Sports supply low latency live data from the English Premier League (EPL), English Football League (EFL) and Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) to the global sports betting industry.

The supplier has been the exclusive distributor of data from over 4,000 UK football fixtures per season to sportsbooks since the beginning of the 2019 football season.

The extended partnership will also see Genius Sports capture tracking data for all Sky Bet EFL Championship and Championship Play-Off matches through its Second Spectrum technology.

As a result, Genius Sports’ AI-powered tracking systems will be installed at all remaining Championship grounds, capturing positional information on every player, match official and the ball.

“Genius Sports and Second Spectrum continue to generate first class data and provide innovative solutions for a variety of Football DataCo’s stakeholders,” said Football DataCo general manager Adrian Ford. “The technology is improving all the time, extending the creative use of data to improve the presentation of English and Scottish football.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke commented: “The Premier League is the most popular league in world sport and Genius Sports has created the fastest, most accurate and secure feed on UK football to power first-class products for sportsbooks around the world.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership to continue to power innovation and now to expand it to include our suite of AI-powered Second Spectrum Tracking Data technology for the EFL Championship as well as the Premiere League.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.18 per cent lower at $5.87 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
English Championship English Premier League Football Football DataCo Genius Sports iGaming Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Greece updates iGaming blacklist with 816 new additions

German Football Association expands Genius Sports integrity deal

Genius Sports shares soar on better than expected Q1 results

OpenBet seals landmark sportsbook deal in Greece with OPAP

Genius Sports losses continue as US drives revenue growth

Genius Sports expands board of directors with new appointments

Digitain appoints Iain Hutchison as chief revenue officer

PGA Tour bolsters sports betting integrity program

Genius Sports and SoftConstruct settle sports data legal dispute

Caesars first to benefit from Genius Sports’ expanded NFL partnership

Genius Sports agrees player engagement marketing deal with Superbet

Genius Sports agrees NFL video streams with Canadian sportsbooks

Genius Sports reduces losses as Q3 revenue grows 14%

Genius Sports signs long-term extension with bet365

Genius Sports and Sportradar settle UK football data dispute

Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Amusnet
Galaxsys
Playtech
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
sg
coinpayments
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution