IMG Arena joins International Betting Integrity Association

Endeavor-owned sports data provider IMG Arena has been named as an associate member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

The move will see the two organisations strengthen their engagement on betting integrity and sports data distribution.

“We are thrilled to become an associate member of the IBIA. We are committed to protecting the integrity of sport and have had a consistent position and commitment to distribution of official content since our launch in 2012,” said IMG Arena executive vice president and managing director Freddie Longe.

“The IBIA is a leading global voice on integrity for the licensed sports betting industry and we are proud to develop our partnership further in support of our shared vision.”



IBIA CEO Khalid Ali commented: “The move is natural progression following an increasing engagement between IMG Arena and IBIA on betting and integrity issues. It acknowledges the growing importance of sports data to IBIA’s regulated betting operators and the benefits both parties see from closer cooperation.

“IBIA values IMG Arena’s contribution to the protection of the integrity of sporting events and the related sports data rights that it distributes globally. The association looks forward to building upon our existing relationship and widening our engagement activities.”

The IBIA membership structure has recently been changed from the previous 'two category' structure of betting operator and affiliate member classifications to a new 'three category' structure comprising; betting operator members; associate members; and strategic partners.