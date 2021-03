New York-listed social casino operator SciPlay has posted record results for 2020 as revenue increased by 25 per cent to $582.2m.

The operator benefited from a strong performance during the final quarter of the year as revenue climbed 30 per cent year-on-year to $147.1m, with mobile contributing 87 per cent of the total.

Average daily active users (DAUs) in the fourth quarter fell marginally to 2.5m, while average revenue per DAU climbed 26 per cent to $0.63. [...]