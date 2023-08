Social casino and casual games provider SciPlay has delivered record revenue for the fourth consecutive quarter as revenue increased by 19 per cent to $189.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Average daily active users (DAUs) fell marginally to 2.2 million, although average revenue per DAU climbed 26 per cent to $0.93. Average monthly revenue per paying user (AMRPPU) rose to a record $102.04, marking thirteen consecutive quarters above $90.

During the second quarter, three of [...]