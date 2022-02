New York-listed live TV streaming platform and sportbook operator fuboTV has seen total revenue soar by 144 per cent to a record $638.4m in 2021, buoyed by the company's expansion into sports betting.

fuboTV benefited from a record performance in the final quarter of the year as total revenue grew to $231m, including a record $26.1m from advertising revenue. Total paid subscribers in the US surpassed 1m, an increase of 114 per cent since the company’s [...]