The Japan Racing Authority (JRA) has reported betting turnover of JPY3,269bn (€22.7bn) on the 3,456 races it hosted in 2022.

Last year's performance was 5 per cent higher than 2021 and extended the trend for consecutive year-on-year betting growth to 11 years.

Japan was one of the few racing jurisdictions that continued holding races during the pandemic years, which meant that betting turnover was not affected by cancellations.

On-course attendance increased almost four-fold to 2.8m people in [...]