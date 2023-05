Stockholm-listed gaming affiliate Raketech has reported a 24 per cent increase in revenue to €15.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, with growth driven by strong performances within affiliation and sub-affiliation marketing.

The company said that its core portfolio of affiliation marketing assets delivered exceptional results from the Rest of the World region during the period, with Casumba at the forefront of growth with a rise of 32 per cent to €10.7 million.

“2023 started on [...]