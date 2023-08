Stockholm-listed gaming affiliate Raketech has posted a 56 per cent increase in revenue to a record €17.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, benefiting from a 72 per cent rise in new depositing customers.

Revenue from the company’s largest business segment, Affiliation Marketing, grew by 28 per cent year-on-year to €10.3 million and accounted for 59 per cent of Q2 revenue, driven by strong contributions from Casumba.

The Sub-Affiliation business division, providing SaaS solutions and club [...]