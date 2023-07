The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has unveiled plans to launch its own online casino operations next year, as the state-owned gambling regulator reported a 36 per cent increase in first half revenue to P36.2 billion (€598.3 million).

The strong revenue performance for the first half of 2023 was just 7 per cent short of PAGCOR’s pre-pandemic output of P38.8 billion in 2019, with the bulk of the total derived from gaming operations and regulatory [...]