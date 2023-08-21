PAGCOR initiates legal action over €33 million of unpaid license fees

State-owned gaming regulator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has confirmed that it is taking legal action against 33 of its offshore gaming licensees.

PAGCOR said that the operators were given licenses during the previous administration, but have not paid license fees for over a year, in violation of Section 4.C of the Offshore Gaming Regulatory Manual.

These license fees currently amount to P2.02 billion (approx. €33 million).

“Because of this situation, we are duty-bound to take a legal course of action,” said PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco. “We are now in the process of gathering pertinent information to file appropriate cases against them.”

While five of the 33 unnamed operators have already shut down, Tengco warned the remaining operators that their refusal to abide by Philippine laws and pay the government what is due will be dealt with in court.

“PAGCOR will continue to ensure that all our regulated gaming entities - including offshore gaming operators and service providers - will abide by our regulatory policies, including proper payment of fees and taxes,” he said.

Earlier this month, PAGCOR announced plans to introduce a new regulatory framework for offshore gaming licensees, as part of the regulator’s intensified efforts to address illegal activities being linked to offshore gaming operations in the country.