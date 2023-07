Australian and US sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has recorded a 1 per cent drop in net win to AUD$54.0 million in its financial year ended 30 June, despite strong growth during the final quarter of the year.

Turnover in the company's fourth quarter rose by 7 per cent year-on-year to $135.6 million, most of which was generated in its home market as Australian turnover climbed 4 per cent to $131.6 million.

Total gross win rose 13.5 [...]