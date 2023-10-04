Bet99 swaps Xpoint for GeoComply’s new geolocation software in Ontario

Canadian online sportsbook operator Bet99 has selected GeoComply as its new geolocation supplier for Ontario.

Bet99 launched in the Canadian province a year ago using Xpoint’s geolocation software, but has now switched to GeoComply, becoming the first operator to adopt the supplier's new No-Download Browser Solution.

“We are excited to partner with GeoComply,” said Bet99 chief technology officer Paul Nyzu. “They have more experience than any other geolocation provider and a commitment to innovation, as evidenced by GeoComply’s new No Download Browser Solution.

“Our priority is ensuring the best player experience while achieving the highest standards in compliance. GeoComply’s cutting-edge technology brings tremendous efficiencies so BET99 can achieve these goals.”

GeoComply senior vice president Lindsay Slader added: “We are thrilled that Bet99 has adopted our new technology, which makes geolocation compliance easier than ever for players and easier than ever for Bet99 to integrate, helping to keep them compliant, profitable and safe.”