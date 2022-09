New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has applied for a new ten-year gaming concession in Macao.

The application from the company's subsidiary, Sands China, highlights the level of investment Sands China has made in Macao, specifically in non-gaming tourism amenities and attractions, as well as detailing its plans for continuing to help broaden Macao's appeal as an international tourist destination.

“No one has been a bigger believer in Macao's long-term success as a leisure and business [...]