Amelco secures licence approval in Ontario

Amelco has secured licence approval in Ontario ahead of the launch of its sports betting and platform services in the Canadian province.

Amelco’s end-to-end product is set to go live in Ontario for the first time after its iGaming, player account management and sportsbook platform was approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

“This represents a significant milestone for us, and we are thrilled to be finally entering Ontario, where we are confident that both our sportsbook and iGaming products will prove to be very popular,” said Brandon Walker, head of Amelco USA. “Moving into an area with such a rich sporting history boosts our hopes of making an immediate impact within the space and with multiple operators already lined up to go live, we are confident of making a fast start in the province.

“We have huge plans coming up over the next 12 months and we want to expand our presence across Canada as other provinces are granted licences.”

The supplier expects to confirm its first major Ontario partner within the coming weeks.