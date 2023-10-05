Amelco expands capabilities with new Hungary tech hub

London-headquartered sports betting and platform provider Amelco is establishing a new tech hub in Hungary to better serve its global B2B clients.

The Southern Hungary tech hub in Pécs strengthens Amelco's front-end delivery teams, and becomes the latest base for its Central European operations, alongside its development office in Warsaw, Poland.

“As Amelco continues to grow from strength to strength across multiple regions, territories and the US, we are always on the lookout for opportunities to broaden our teams and skill sets,” said Amelco business development manager Amber Walton. “By opening our latest location, we’re set to create an additional hub to add to our global portfolio of tech centres.

“The Hungarian team consistently plays a crucial part within the delivery side of Amelco’s most successful customer-facing projects and we’re very impressed with the pivotal role they have played so far. Over the next 12 months we plan to hire across a myriad of roles and experience levels in order to drive and sustain a well-balanced centre of excellence.”