FanDuel continues as WTA authorized gaming operator

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel has extended its multi-year partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

The agreement sees FanDuel continue as an authorised gaming operator for the WTA Tour in North, South and Central America, providing the operator with access to the WTA’s trademarks and scoring data through official data supplier Stats Perform.

“Our extension with FanDuel represents the WTA’s ongoing commitment to innovation,” said WTA president Micky Lawler. “As we continue to diversify how fans consume and engage with sports, we’re pleased to have a gaming operator who not only shares our vision to strengthen the exposure of women’s tennis but who is dedicated to developing responsible gambling standards and practices that allow fans to do so in a fun and safe way.”

FanDuel vice president of strategic partnerships Clifton Ma said: “This partnership has given us the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the WTA to develop new, exciting products that have increased engagement and excitement for women’s tennis.

“FanDuel is committed to supporting women in sports and this partnership has been a key pillar of that commitment as we’ve worked with the WTA to celebrate key women’s initiatives through unique storytelling opportunities.”