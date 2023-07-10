Manitoba gambling regulator names Gerry Sul as CEO

Canada's Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) has appointed Gerry Sul as president and chief executive officer.

Sul has been serving as interim president and CEO of the Canadian provincial gambling regulator since January following the departure of Manny Atwal, who left to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

“We are very pleased to welcome Gerry Sul as the new president and CEO,” said MBLL board chair Bonnie Mitchelson. “Gerry is an experienced leader with extensive knowledge about our lines of business.

“He is trusted and respected by employees throughout the corporation, and under his leadership, Manitobans can expect to see continued innovation and sound financial governance.”

Since joining the corporation in 2007 as chief information officer, Sul has held several key executive positions, including chief corporate services officer and most recently executive vice president of gaming and entertainment.

“I am honoured to have been appointed to lead Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries,” said Sul. “I look forward to working with our board and employees to continue to offer Manitobans great service and experiences, while increasing our impact in supporting important programs and initiatives that benefit our province.”

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is the regulator in charge of the province’s two land-based casinos, lottery, and the PlayNow iGaming site, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary since launching in partnership with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

In those ten years, PlayNow has generated more than CAD$148.8 million in net profits that have been allocated to the province and benefitted Manitobans through public programs and initiatives.

In addition, $2.2 million from PlayNow went to support responsible gaming initiatives, and more than $3.6 million combined to support the Manitoba Aboriginal Sports & Recreation Council, and the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre.