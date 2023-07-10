This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Manitoba gambling regulator names Gerry Sul as CEO

10th July 2023 9:44 am GMT
Canada
Playtech

Canada's Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) has appointed Gerry Sul as president and chief executive officer.

Sul has been serving as interim president and CEO of the Canadian provincial gambling regulator since January following the departure of Manny Atwal, who left to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

“We are very pleased to welcome Gerry Sul as the new president and CEO,” said MBLL board chair Bonnie Mitchelson. “Gerry is an experienced leader with extensive knowledge about our lines of business.

“He is trusted and respected by employees throughout the corporation, and under his leadership, Manitobans can expect to see continued innovation and sound financial governance.”

Since joining the corporation in 2007 as chief information officer, Sul has held several key executive positions, including chief corporate services officer and most recently executive vice president of gaming and entertainment.

“I am honoured to have been appointed to lead Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries,” said Sul. “I look forward to working with our board and employees to continue to offer Manitobans great service and experiences, while increasing our impact in supporting important programs and initiatives that benefit our province.”

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is the regulator in charge of the province’s two land-based casinos, lottery, and the PlayNow iGaming site, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary since launching in partnership with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

In those ten years, PlayNow has generated more than CAD$148.8 million in net profits that have been allocated to the province and benefitted Manitobans through public programs and initiatives.

In addition, $2.2 million from PlayNow went to support responsible gaming initiatives, and more than $3.6 million combined to support the Manitoba Aboriginal Sports & Recreation Council, and the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre.

Related Tags
Canada Casino iGaming Lottery Manitoba Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Sports Betting
Related Articles

Greentube launches in Ontario with Entain brands

Canadian lotteries urge government to shut out illegal iGaming operators

Greentube continues North American expansion with Ontario license

BCLC takes PlayNow.com iGaming platform into Saskatchewan

Scientific Games launches single game sports betting for Canada’s WCLC

Everi launches online gaming content with Atlantic Lottery

IGT secures new VLT deal with Western Canada Lottery

Scientific Games powers iLottery subscription program for WCLC

Ontario Lottery goes live with IGT progressive jackpot

Aristocrat hits record revenue mark after Americas and Digital growth

mkodo signs app development deal with Western Canada Lottery Corporation

Pollard Banknote extends instant ticket deal with Canadian lotteries

Canada’s BCLC extends Pollard Banknote instant ticket deal

Inspired agrees deal to deploy Virtual Sports and Casino content with BCLC

Canada’s Alberta province issues online gambling RFP

coinpayments
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Galaxsys
Playtech
Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok