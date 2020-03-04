Aspire Global names Jesper Kärrbrink as chairman of Pariplay

Stockholm-listed Aspire Global has appointed industry veteran Jesper Kärrbrink as chairman of its recently acquired games development and aggregation business Pariplay.

Kärrbrink currently serves as chairman and creative director of games developer Green Jade Games, having previously served as CEO of Mr Green until its acquisition by William Hill last April. He has also served as CEO of Swedish state-owned gaming operator Svenska Spel.

“Jesper Kärrbrink brings extensive experience from the iGaming industry and game development in particular, including deep knowledge about especially the European iGaming market,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon.

“We have high expectations for Pariplay as an important addition to our B2B-business and as chairman Jesper Kärrbrink will contribute to the refining of Pariplay’s strategy and in realizing the full potential of our acquisition.”

Aspire Global acquired Pariplay last October in order to accelerate the growth of its B2B division, at the same time gaining access to the United States via Pariplay’s New Jersey license.

Since then, Pariplay has agreed a deal to provide its portfolio of proprietary and third-party games to New Jersey-licensed 888casino.

Commenting on his new role, Kärrbrink said: “Pariplay is an exciting company with a strong position in a time of transition for the iGaming industry. I look forward to supporting the management of Pariplay in strengthening the offering to operators in terms of innovation and competitive strength.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading down 1.5 per cent at SEK15.80 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, just off their 52-week low of SEK15.52 per share set on February 28, 2020.