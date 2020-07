Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has named Nikolas Lyhne-Knudsen as its next chief executive.

Lyhne-Knudsen will assume the role on 1 October, replacing Susanne Mørch Koch, who has been in the role since April 2017. Koch announced her intention to step down in March to become the new CEO of Danish amusement park operator Tivoli.

Lyhne-Knudsen joins Danske Spil from Danish public-service radio and TV broadcasting company DR, where he served as director of economics, technology [...]