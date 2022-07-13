This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DWG rolls out iGaming content in Britain with 888casino

13th July 2022 10:55 am GMT
Arizona-based gaming supplier Design Works Gaming (DWG) has launched its online slot games with 888casino in Britain via Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform.

The launch marks the first step in a broader rollout of DWG games in regulated markets where 888casino is active, including the United States.

888casino players now have access to five top performing DWG slot titles, including Armadillo Artie Gone Wild and Double Fancy 7s, with further games to be rolled out over the coming months.

“Adding 888 to our roster further validates DWG's games as some of the highest performing in the industry,” said DWG chief executive Troy Zurawski. “It's rare to find a team of people who prioritise precision and quality of content the way they do, so this partnership couldn’t be a better match for us.

"We're looking forward to what we can glean from their unique business strategies to bring the best to 888 players.”

888casino vice president of B2C, Talya Benyamini, added: “We are so excited to partner with Design Works Gaming to continue to enhance the experience and product offer for our players. Content leadership is critical for our business, and we can’t wait to bring the incredible DWG content to our main markets around the world.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 0.78 per cent higher at 146.64 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

