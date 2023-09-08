Pragmatic Solutions adds LINK Mobility to iGaming platform

Pragmatic Solutions has signed an agreement to integrate Oslo-based real-time communications platform LINK Mobility into its iGaming platform.

The collaboration brings increased player engagement opportunities for Pragmatic's operator clients, by making LINK Mobility’s SMS solution available through a simple configuration on the supplier’s Player Account Management (PAM) platform.

Pragmatic said that the new integration enables operators to deliver tailored, instant communications that enhance every facet of their customers journey, helping to maximize security and player lifetime value.

“We are delighted to add LINK Mobility to the wide range of premium services integrated to our platform and to be able to offer our licensees simple access to their SMS messaging services via our iGaming platform,” said Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang.

“Through the introduction of this efficient communication solution, we are certain to provide our licensees with a powerful tool that will tighten the relationship with their players and further enrich their engagement strategies.”

LINK Mobility sales director Robin Jonsson said: “We are excited to join forces with Pragmatic Solutions to expand the reach of our communications services in the iGaming industry.

“Due to the advantages of our SMS solution, Pragmatic’s clients are now able to maintain the most effective connections with their players on a global scale with LINK Mobility.”