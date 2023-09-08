This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Pragmatic Solutions adds LINK Mobility to iGaming platform

8th September 2023 9:29 am GMT
Evolution

Pragmatic Solutions has signed an agreement to integrate Oslo-based real-time communications platform LINK Mobility into its iGaming platform.

The collaboration brings increased player engagement opportunities for Pragmatic's operator clients, by making LINK Mobility’s SMS solution available through a simple configuration on the supplier’s Player Account Management (PAM) platform.

Pragmatic said that the new integration enables operators to deliver tailored, instant communications that enhance every facet of their customers journey, helping to maximize security and player lifetime value.

“We are delighted to add LINK Mobility to the wide range of premium services integrated to our platform and to be able to offer our licensees simple access to their SMS messaging services via our iGaming platform,” said Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang.

“Through the introduction of this efficient communication solution, we are certain to provide our licensees with a powerful tool that will tighten the relationship with their players and further enrich their engagement strategies.”

LINK Mobility sales director Robin Jonsson said: “We are excited to join forces with Pragmatic Solutions to expand the reach of our communications services in the iGaming industry.

“Due to the advantages of our SMS solution, Pragmatic’s clients are now able to maintain the most effective connections with their players on a global scale with LINK Mobility.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming LINK Mobility Pragmatic Play
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Pragmatic Solutions brings in Michael Boylan as COO

GI Games Round-up: Playson, PopOK, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Nolimit City, PopOK Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

DAZN Bet expands offering with Playtech casino content deal

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n GO, Big Time Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Slotmill and more

Pragmatic Solutions adds Sportradar sportsbook to iGaming platform

Pragmatic Solutions takes Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar online in Germany

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

DAZN Bet begins rollout with UK soft launch

Africa dreaming: Exclusive interview with 888Africa chief executive Christopher Coyne

Pragmatic Play launches dedicated live casino studio for Betway

DAZN picks Pragmatic to launch DAZN BET

sg
galaxsys
Playtech
ImagineLive
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution