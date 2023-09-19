DAZN Bet goes live in Germany with Pragmatic Solutions

DAZN Bet has gone live in Germany through its partnership with platform provider Pragmatic Solutions.

Powered by Pragmatic Solutions’ player account management (PAM) platform, Germany is the latest collaborative market launch between the two companies, following successful rollouts in the UK and Spain.

“DAZN Bet is delighted to launch in Germany, our fourth successful new market launch for DAZN Bet in the last thirteen months,” said DAZN BET CEO Mark Kemp. “With our DAZN brand partnership, we are confident that German players and sports enthusiasts will enhance their enjoyment through the distinctive sports betting entertainment experience, offers and value of DAZN Bet. Sports fans can get more exclusively if they link their DAZN and DAZN Bet experiences.”

Kemp said that going live in another market further cemented DAZN Bet’s strategy of establishing an integrated brand and advertising partnership between DAZN and DAZN Bet in DAZN’s major global markets.

“Pragmatic Solutions has played a vital role in our unique business vision. Beyond their strong platform technology and innovation, in highly regulated markets Pragmatic Solutions have also delivered all the complex regulatory compliance requirements to build DAZN Bet on, essential for our successful market entries across Europe,” he said.

Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang said: “We are proud to continue breaking ground in the iGaming landscape with such an innovative brand as DAZN Bet. This successful collaboration highlights Pragmatic Solutions' position as a premier choice for operators seeking a flexible, reliable and compliant platform to thrive in regulated environments.

“We are thrilled to be part of DAZN Bet's remarkable journey and eagerly anticipate further expanding this unparalleled value proposition for players and sports fans.”

DAZN Bet is now operating in the UK, Spain, Germany and Italy, with new international market launches planned.