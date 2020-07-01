This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
theScore named official partner of MLB

1st July 2020 11:14 am GMT

Toronto-listed sports publisher and betting operator theScore has been named as an authorized gaming operator of Major League Baseball (MLB).

The new multi-year partnership sees the company gain access to official MLB betting data, including league marks and logos, for use on its theScore Bet mobile sportsbook app.

“We’re thrilled to work with MLB, helping bring our fans an even deeper experience as we begin our multi-state expansion of theScore Bet,” said theScore founder and CEO John Levy. “We know our fans are eager to watch and bet on America’s pastime, and we’ll be ready to bring them a best-in-class integrated media and betting offering when play resumes and for seasons to come.”

MLB executive vice president, gaming and new business ventures Kenny Gersh commented: “Working with theScore is another important step in offering baseball fans a variety of unique gaming options to continually engage with our sport.

“theScore is an innovative company that shares our vision for developing fandom with new, creative gaming opportunities on a variety of platforms.”

After COVID-19 postponed the start of the baseball season, the MLB will return with a 60 game season at the end of July.

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc (CVE:SCR) closed up 1.35 per cent at CAD$0.75 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

