This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Genius Sports partners new Superstar Racing Experience series

5th February 2021 8:55 am GMT

Genius Sports Group has secured an exclusive data partnership with upcoming US-based stock car racing series Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).

Founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart, SRX is expected to launch its inaugural season in June, with six races scheduled for broadcast on CBS.

The races are expected to feature a line-up of all-star drivers and crews including NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart and other auto racing legends such as Bill Elliott, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber, Ernie Francis Jr. and Helio Castroneves.

Genius Sports will utilize SRX’s official data feed to power a wide range of betting markets on every race for sportsbooks in the US and worldwide.

“We see the way the industry is trending with respect to new forms of technology and sports-gaming,” said Sandy Montag, CEO of The Montag Group and partner and co-founder of SRX. “We are enthused to partner with an industry leader in Genius to deliver a first-class and innovative betting experience with SRX.

“We look forward to driving fan engagement in new and creative ways, and know our partnership with Genius will set the foundation for that.”

Genius Sports commercial partnerships director Sean Conroy said: “One of Genius’ global aims is to power the sports, betting and media ecosystem with the highest quality official data and video content.

“A key part of this is enabling new and emerging sports like SRX to harness the increased engagement and revenue opportunities that official betting products provide and we’re excited to connect their races with motorsport fans around the world.”

Related Tags
Genius Sports NASCAR Sports Betting Superstar Racing Experience United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Genius Sports secures official data and streaming deal with Caliente

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Taking Tekkorp to the top

Daring to be different

The magnificent seven

Genius Sports acquires data provider Sportzcast

Genius Sports secures German tennis and beach soccer data rights

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Product & Tech

Genius Sports adds American Hockey League to roster of US partners

UK football data case to proceed to hearings in early 2021

Scientific Games enhances OpenSports platform with Genius Sports deal

Genius Sports seals long-term Polish basketball data and streaming deal

WynnBET agrees sports betting partnership with NASCAR

NBA extends US betting data deals with Sportradar and Genius Sports

Genius Sports secures Drone Racing League betting data partnership

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Playtech
Aspire Global
Scientific Games