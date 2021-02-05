Genius Sports partners new Superstar Racing Experience series

Genius Sports Group has secured an exclusive data partnership with upcoming US-based stock car racing series Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).

Founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart, SRX is expected to launch its inaugural season in June, with six races scheduled for broadcast on CBS.

The races are expected to feature a line-up of all-star drivers and crews including NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart and other auto racing legends such as Bill Elliott, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber, Ernie Francis Jr. and Helio Castroneves.

Genius Sports will utilize SRX’s official data feed to power a wide range of betting markets on every race for sportsbooks in the US and worldwide.

“We see the way the industry is trending with respect to new forms of technology and sports-gaming,” said Sandy Montag, CEO of The Montag Group and partner and co-founder of SRX. “We are enthused to partner with an industry leader in Genius to deliver a first-class and innovative betting experience with SRX.

“We look forward to driving fan engagement in new and creative ways, and know our partnership with Genius will set the foundation for that.”

Genius Sports commercial partnerships director Sean Conroy said: “One of Genius’ global aims is to power the sports, betting and media ecosystem with the highest quality official data and video content.

“A key part of this is enabling new and emerging sports like SRX to harness the increased engagement and revenue opportunities that official betting products provide and we’re excited to connect their races with motorsport fans around the world.”