Konami Gaming and Bet.Works launch casino loyalty solution for sports betting

Gaming technology suppliers Konami and Bet.Works have joined forces to enable casino operators to reward players for sports bets placed online or in retail.

The partnership sees the Bet.Works sports betting platform integrate with Konami Gaming’s SYNKROS casino management system to enable land-based casinos to easily validate age eligibility and automatically enroll online and mobile sign-ups into a loyalty program.

Sport bettors can then earn casino loyalty points for all wagers, whether placed online, via mobile device, at point-of-sale (POS), or at a kiosk, with Elite Casino Resorts the first operator to launch the solution across its ELITE Sportsbook and three Iowa gaming resort destinations.

“At its core, SYNKROS is designed to empower casinos to grow and leverage the latest top technology available, through its robust, dependable, and scalable architecture,” said Tom Jingoli, EVP and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming. “When we can work together to create more convenience for the player, more growth opportunities for the operator, and more technology advancements for the industry, then everyone benefits.”

“The result of this joint integration is truly a turn-key solution for casinos to extend their loyalty experience in and throughout the sports betting module,” added Bet.Works SVP of business development Marc Brody. “The supportive networks between SYNKROS and Bet.Works make an array of interactions more seamless and automated for players and operators.”

Karlyn Ollendick, chief operating officer at Elite Casino Resorts, commented: “As a multi-site, multi-channel operator, we believe a consistent and convenient loyalty experience is especially important. The interface between Konami and Bet.Works allows us to achieve this aspect while expanding our entertainment offering.

“Player response and adoption has exceeded expectations, and we’re anticipating continued growth as SYNKROS and Bet.Works continue to work together to drive engagement and rewards through ELITE Sportsbook.”

Shares in Konami Gaming parent Konami Holdings Corp. (TYO:9766) closed 3.21 per cent higher at JPY6,440 per share in Tokyo Tuesday, while shares in Bally’s Corp. (NYS:BALY), which is in the process of acquiring Bet.Works, closed 0.52 per cent lower at $53.39 per share in New York Monday.