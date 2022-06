Shares in Australian sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings gained over 12 per cent in Sydney Tuesday after the company announced a market access deal with Caesars Entertainment.

The agreement with Caesars’ Horseshoe Hammond Casino will enable BlueBet to launch its ClutchBet brand in Indiana, subject to regulatory approval and licensing.

Indiana marks the fourth US state in which BlueBet has secured market access agreements, alongside Iowa, Colorado and Louisiana.

The company expects to launch ClutchBet in Iowa in [...]