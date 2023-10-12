Mindway AI to enhance NCPG responsible gambling initiatives

Safer gambling solution Mindway AI has partnered the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) to enhance responsible gambling initiatives.

The partnership will see Mindway AI's Gamalyze solution integrated into NCPG's flagship responsible gambling site, ResponsiblePlay.org.

Gamalyze is a gamified reinvention of the self-test, designed to identify risky gambling behavior and provide personalised interventions to individuals who may be at risk of developing gambling-related problems.

“Education plays a pivotal role in preventing gambling-related harm,” said NCPG executive director Keith Whyte. “The integration of Gamalyze into ResponsiblePlay.org will empower visitors with an innovative tool to help them make well-informed choices about their gambling behavior.”

By partnering with Mindway AI, the NCPG aims to leverage more engaging and actionable insights to enhance the effectiveness of responsible gambling programs.

“We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with NCPG nationwide in the US,” said Mindway AI CEO Rasmus Kjaergaard. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation in responsible gambling and our shared vision of creating a brighter future.

“Together, we will pave the way for industry transformation and redefine what's possible. This partnership marks the beginning of a new era, and we're ready to lead the way.”