This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

ALOT Solutions acquires stake in game development studio G Games

4th August 2020 12:52 pm GMT
Playtech

Lottoland’s B2B arm ALOT Solutions has announced a significant equity investment in London-based game developer G Games.

The investment further enhances ALOT Solutions’ lottery offering with G Games’ portfolio of lottery, bingo and casino games, while the two companies will also collaborate on ad-hoc strategic opportunities, including lottery tenders.

“I am pleased to have ALOT Solutions on board as an investor,” said G Games CEO Paul Dolman-Darrall. “I believe the relationship will help both businesses expand and explore new and exciting opportunities.”

G Games was formed by the merger of rival studios Gluck and Gamevy last year and is licensed in the United Kingdom and Malta. It will continue to operate independently, working with clients including Sisal in Italy and Morocco, Milli Piyango, Latvijas Loto, Norsk Tipping, Lottomatica, Snai, and Danske Spil among others.

“This is another significant investment for ALOT Solutions in a class-leading B2B lottery supplier,” said ALOT Solutions CEO Michael Carruthers. “I am very impressed by G Games’ lottery content and the reach they have in the industry and I look forward to working more closely with them over the coming months and years.

“This investment will help us to grow faster as we power innovation in the lottery, gaming and prize promotion sectors to benefit players, operators and their good causes.”

Related Tags
ALOT Solutions G Games Gamevy Gluck Lottoland
Related Articles

Intralot rolls out new esports betting game for Maltco Lotteries

ALOT Solutions appoints new head of legal and compliance

Intralot introduces new Lotos Xi digital lottery platform

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, SpinPlay, Gaming1 and more

GI Games Integrations: BetGames.TV, 1X2 Network, NSoft and more

FDJ’s Sporting Solutions joins Global Lottery Monitoring System

Intralot rolls out esports betting portfolio in Peru with Sportradar

ALOT Solutions establishes new division for retail lottery sector

ALOT Solutions bolsters senior management team

Intralot to power New Hampshire Lottery sports betting

Lottoland Solutions completes rebrand to ALOT Solutions

Currency fluctuations impact Intralot revenue in H1

Intralot signs lottery systems and sports betting contract in Washington DC

IGT joins Global Lottery Monitoring System

Intralot wins eight-year Moroccan sports lottery contract

Evolution Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games