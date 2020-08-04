ALOT Solutions acquires stake in game development studio G Games

Lottoland’s B2B arm ALOT Solutions has announced a significant equity investment in London-based game developer G Games.

The investment further enhances ALOT Solutions’ lottery offering with G Games’ portfolio of lottery, bingo and casino games, while the two companies will also collaborate on ad-hoc strategic opportunities, including lottery tenders.

“I am pleased to have ALOT Solutions on board as an investor,” said G Games CEO Paul Dolman-Darrall. “I believe the relationship will help both businesses expand and explore new and exciting opportunities.”

G Games was formed by the merger of rival studios Gluck and Gamevy last year and is licensed in the United Kingdom and Malta. It will continue to operate independently, working with clients including Sisal in Italy and Morocco, Milli Piyango, Latvijas Loto, Norsk Tipping, Lottomatica, Snai, and Danske Spil among others.

“This is another significant investment for ALOT Solutions in a class-leading B2B lottery supplier,” said ALOT Solutions CEO Michael Carruthers. “I am very impressed by G Games’ lottery content and the reach they have in the industry and I look forward to working more closely with them over the coming months and years.

“This investment will help us to grow faster as we power innovation in the lottery, gaming and prize promotion sectors to benefit players, operators and their good causes.”