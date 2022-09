Australian and US online sports betting operator PlayUp has agreed a business combination with special purpose acquisition company IG Acquisition Corp (IGAC), which will see the combined company listed in New York.

The transaction values PlayUp at $350m and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2014, PlayUp’s gross revenue has grown by 56 per cent in the past financial year, with IGAC believing [...]